Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $453,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

