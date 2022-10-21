Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.