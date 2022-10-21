Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,939 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.