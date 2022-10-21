Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.76.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at C$51.20 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.50.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.66%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

