Energi Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $186,051.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007344 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,611,468 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

