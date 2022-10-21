Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 0.7%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.14. 10,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

