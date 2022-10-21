Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $96.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

