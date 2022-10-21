EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.27.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.