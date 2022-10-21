EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 150,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,610,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.