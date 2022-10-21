Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.24.

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

