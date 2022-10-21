Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Get Copart alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.17. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78.

Copart’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after acquiring an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.