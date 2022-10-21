ERC20 Market Cap Hits $9.86 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,992.86 or 1.00001722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00046403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005218 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00878042 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.