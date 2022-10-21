Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $126.28 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $126.28 million and $1.19 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00268329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00113638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00746273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00557252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00245698 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,238,493 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

