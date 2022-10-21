Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

EEFT stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

