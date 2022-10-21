Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:EVT)

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Event Hospitality & Entertainment

In other Event Hospitality & Entertainment news, insider Jane Hastings 75,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Company Profile

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union and Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

See Also

