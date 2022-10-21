Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $133.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

