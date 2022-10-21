Evercore ISI Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $114.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

