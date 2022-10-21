Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €18.03 ($18.39) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 443.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.55. Evotec has a 52 week low of €16.18 ($16.51) and a 52 week high of €45.47 ($46.40).

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

