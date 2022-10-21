F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Sells $401,080.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F.N.B. Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE FNB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 3,220,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

