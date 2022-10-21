F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in F.N.B. by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.