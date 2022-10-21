Factom (FCT) Trading Down 15% This Week

Factom (FCT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $687.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,454,034 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

