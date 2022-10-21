Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Hits $511.41 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $511.41 million and $64.57 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.