Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,275 shares of company stock worth $170,311 in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.