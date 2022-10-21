Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fast Retailing Trading Down 2.2 %
Fast Retailing stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
