Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 2.2 %

Fast Retailing stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

