Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €12.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FURCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Up 8.9 %

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

