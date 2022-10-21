FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,938.87

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,938.87 ($23.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,310 ($15.83). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.19), with a volume of 12,316 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £346.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,959.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,522.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,934.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
