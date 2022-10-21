FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,938.87

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,938.87 ($23.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,310 ($15.83). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.19), with a volume of 12,316 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,959.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,522.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,934.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at FD Technologies

FD Technologies Company Profile

In related news, insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £16,804.50 ($20,305.10).

(Get Rating)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.