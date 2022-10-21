Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:FSS opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,281,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after buying an additional 306,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

