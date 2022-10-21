FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.