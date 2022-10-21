Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 1,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

