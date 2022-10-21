Fetch.ai Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and $5.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

