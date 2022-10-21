Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 316,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 156,886 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.