Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 31904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

