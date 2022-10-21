Financial Contrast: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 75.72% 9.85% 6.36% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prologis and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 14 2 3.13 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $147.65, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

94.0% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and LSL Property Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 16.05 $2.94 billion $5.39 19.14 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

