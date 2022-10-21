Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,268 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

NYSE ABT opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

