Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,939 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 171.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 53,167 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 64,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $405,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

