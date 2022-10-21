Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $113.42 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

