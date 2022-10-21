Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 405,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.9 %

KEY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.