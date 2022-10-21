Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.