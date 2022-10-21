Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

