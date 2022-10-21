Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

