Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,333 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

