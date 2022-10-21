Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

