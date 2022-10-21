Financial Survey: Biodesix (BDSX) versus The Competition

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biodesix to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix’s peers have a beta of -1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biodesix Competitors 142 733 1620 30 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biodesix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Biodesix presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 806.15%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 96.64%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biodesix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million -$43.16 million -0.57 Biodesix Competitors $1.04 billion $56.20 million 0.99

Biodesix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% Biodesix Competitors -1,502.31% -53.73% -23.02%

Summary

Biodesix peers beat Biodesix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

