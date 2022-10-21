Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 12,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 179,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.