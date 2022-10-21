First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $67.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First American Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 62,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

