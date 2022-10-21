First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.13

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as high as $34.62. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 18,494 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

