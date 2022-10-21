First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 20.3 %

INBK stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

