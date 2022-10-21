First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of FM traded up C$2.29 on Friday, hitting C$26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

