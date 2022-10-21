First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.06.

FRC opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

