First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $111.47 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

